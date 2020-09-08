EJ: Before we get into the recruiting stuff, how has your offseason been going?

TM: Everything has been going well, especially getting out here and going through the these showcases with the top guys in the state.

EJ: Is there anything specifically that you’ve been working on this offseason?

TM: I’ve definitely been working hip flexibility the most. I’m trying to make sure that my coverage game is exceeding what it was last year. It’s more about space in college than it is right now.

EJ: You recently told me you were planning to play with your high school team during its spring season in January. Is that still the plan?

TM: Yeah. Right now, my plan is to play in the spring and get back rolling!