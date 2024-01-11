In the days following Michigan's first national championship in 26 years, plenty of Wolverines have to make quick decisions regarding their futures. Just minutes after senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft, junior linebacker Junior Colson announced he would forgo his fourth year of eligibility in favor of the NFL Draft.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

"I've played a lot of college football and showed what I could do at a high level," Colson said, via ESPN. "I feel like it's the right time and opportunity for a little kid from Haiti to go out."

Colson racked up numerous accolades during his time at Michigan and played a significant role in helping the Wolverines to three consecutive Big Ten titles.

He earned playing time as a freshman in 2021 and started for the Wolverines in each of the last two seasons.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Michigan," Colson wrote in a statement. "My time in Ann Arbor has been the cornerstone of the last 3 years of my life, an experience for which I am profoundly thankful and will forever cherish. I am truly thankful to be a part of this lifelong community. I am at a loss for words to describe what this brotherhood has meant to me and the profound impact it has had on me as a man. The relationships forged along this journey will last a lifetime — I am proud to call my teammates brothers for life."

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to Coach Harbaugh and our amazing coaching staff. Your investment in my growth, both as a football player and as a family man, has been invaluable. Your guidance has not only shaped my athletic abilities but has also play[ed] a pivotal role in transforming a young boy into a responsible man."

Colson totaled 256 tackles during his three seasons at Michigan, with a career-high of 15 tackles coming against Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game.

He also recorded 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

"I am honored and humbled to announce that I will officially be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft," Colson ended his statement with.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates unanimously have Colson rated as a top-three linebacker in the upcoming draft class.