Michigan LB Junior Colson signs NIL deal with Degree Deodorant

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson is partnering with Degree Deodorant to become a member of the company’s second annual #BreakingLimits Team NIL program.

Colson, who was placed in a Haitian orphanage at the dying wish of his father and later became Michigan’s top linebacker prospect, will use his experience overcoming adversity to help serve as an inspiration to others.

Via Edelman: “Degree’s #BreakingLimits Team program continues to set students up for success post-graduation offering thoughtful NIL deals to diverse, underrepresented college athletes including equitable payments in aggregate to women’s and men’s athletes, a mentorship program with Unilever executives, a platform to share the athlete’s untold stories of adversity, and a community program that supports local NGO partners.”

Seventeen additional ‘diverse and standout student-athletes’ were signed alongside Colson: Abby Bauleke (Wheelchair Basketball, Alabama), Abraham Montano (Football, Fresno State), Caroline Ducharme (Women's Basketball, UConn), Chucky Hepburn (Men's Basketball, Wisconsin), Edriss Ndiaye (Fencing, Ohio State), Griffin Brooks (Men's Diving, Princeton), Jameson Wang (Football, Cornell), Jayda Coleman (Softball, Oklahoma), Jordan Chiles (Women's Gymnastics, UCLA), Kayleigh Truong (Women's Basketball, Gonzaga), Kaylynne Truong (Women's Basketball, Gonzaga), Langston Wilson (Men's Basketball, Washington), Lexi Ellis (Track & Field, Oregon), Marlee Smith (Wrestling, Arizona State), Peyton Sippy (Women's Cross Country, Wisconsin), Ryan Hilinski (Football, Northwestern) and Sydni Black (Women's Lacrosse, Loyola University Maryland).