Michigan LB Junior Colson signs NIL deal with Degree Deodorant
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson is partnering with Degree Deodorant to become a member of the company’s second annual #BreakingLimits Team NIL program.
Colson, who was placed in a Haitian orphanage at the dying wish of his father and later became Michigan’s top linebacker prospect, will use his experience overcoming adversity to help serve as an inspiration to others.
Via Edelman: “Degree’s #BreakingLimits Team program continues to set students up for success post-graduation offering thoughtful NIL deals to diverse, underrepresented college athletes including equitable payments in aggregate to women’s and men’s athletes, a mentorship program with Unilever executives, a platform to share the athlete’s untold stories of adversity, and a community program that supports local NGO partners.”
Seventeen additional ‘diverse and standout student-athletes’ were signed alongside Colson: Abby Bauleke (Wheelchair Basketball, Alabama), Abraham Montano (Football, Fresno State), Caroline Ducharme (Women's Basketball, UConn), Chucky Hepburn (Men's Basketball, Wisconsin), Edriss Ndiaye (Fencing, Ohio State), Griffin Brooks (Men's Diving, Princeton), Jameson Wang (Football, Cornell), Jayda Coleman (Softball, Oklahoma), Jordan Chiles (Women's Gymnastics, UCLA), Kayleigh Truong (Women's Basketball, Gonzaga), Kaylynne Truong (Women's Basketball, Gonzaga), Langston Wilson (Men's Basketball, Washington), Lexi Ellis (Track & Field, Oregon), Marlee Smith (Wrestling, Arizona State), Peyton Sippy (Women's Cross Country, Wisconsin), Ryan Hilinski (Football, Northwestern) and Sydni Black (Women's Lacrosse, Loyola University Maryland).
Freshman recap: Michigan LB Junior Colson
Colson appeared in 14 games for the Wolverines last season, including seven starts at linebacker and consistent contributions on special teams. He ranked fourth among all Wolverines with 61 tackles and secured his first varsity letter.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @ritchietmr
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram