Michigan LB Micah Pollard to enter Transfer Portal

Maize and Blue Review has confirmed that Michigan linebacker Micah Pollard has entered the Transfer Portal. The third-year linebacker struggled to see the field in 2024 after playing in 27 games through his first two seasons.
Pollard, a three-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida, was unranked nationally coming out of high school in the class of 2022. He committed to Michigan in July 2021, and he was almost immediately an impact player for the Wolverines in his first season in Ann Arbor.
During the 2022 season, Pollard played 12 games on special teams and played linebacker in four contests. In 2023, he played a role on special teams in every game and played at linebacker in four. He made seven tackles en route to Michigan's national championship.
In 2024, Pollard played in only two games, preserving his redshirt. He will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school.
Below is a running list of Michigan players who have entered the Transfer Portal so far:
Micah Pollard
Andrew Gentry
Jayden Denegal
Dominick Giudice
Tristan Bounds
Raheem Anderson
Tavierre Dunlap
Cole Cabana
Christian Boivin
Tommy Doman
Logan Forbes
Tyler Morris
