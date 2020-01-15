Campanile had been rumored to have interest in the defensive coordinator positions at Rutgers and Boston College, but it appeared he was going to elect to stay at U-M, until Wednesday night.

According to a report Wednesday night, Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile has accepted a position on the defensive staff for the Miami Dolphins.

Another interesting hire for Brian Flores from the college ranks: The #Dolphins are hiring #Michigan LBs coach Anthony Campanile for a position coach job on the defense, source said. He was Boston College’s co-DC in 2018.

Campanile was a part of U-M’s staff for just one season, after coming from Boston College as the defensive backs coach from 2016-18.

Prior to that, Campanile was an assistant at Rutgers from 2012-16.

In 2019, he helped guide the Wolverines’ defense to a No. 11 ranking nationally in total defense and No. 25 in scoring defense. He is thought of as a rising star in the profession, including with recruiting. He helped U-M haul in the No. 10 recruiting class for 2020.

Campanile was especially well-regraded for his recruiting efforts in his home state of New Jersey, and the rest of the northeast.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh will now have to replace two defensive assistant coaches. Former safeties coach and special teams coordinator Chris Partridge left for Ole Miss earlier this month, and will serve as the Rebels’ defensive coordinator.