Michigan LG Trevor Keegan declares for NFL Draft
Michigan LT Trevor Keegan has declared for the NFL Draft.
Keegan has been a staple of the Michigan offensive line throughout its historic three-year run, including its two Joe Moore Awards in 2021 and 2022.
Keegan had his best season as a Wolverine, allowing only 11 pressures and no sacks in pass protection. Keegan was a redshirt in 2019, a contributor in 2020, and a starter since 2021.
Keegan has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.
CAREER AT MICHIGAN VIA MGOBLUE.COM
• Three-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2022; second team, coaches, 2023; second team media, 2022-23; honorable mention, coaches and media, 2021)
• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)
• Three-time letterman (2020-21-22)• Has appeared in 42 games in his career (four, special teams only) along the offensive line with 35 career starts at left guard
