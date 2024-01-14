Keegan has been a staple of the Michigan offensive line throughout its historic three-year run, including its two Joe Moore Awards in 2021 and 2022.

Michigan LT Trevor Keegan has declared for the NFL Draft.

Keegan had his best season as a Wolverine, allowing only 11 pressures and no sacks in pass protection. Keegan was a redshirt in 2019, a contributor in 2020, and a starter since 2021.

Keegan has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl.