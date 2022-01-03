Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon enters transfer portal

Rivals tweeted the news out on Monday.

With Michigan's season wrapped up, the transfer portal season appears to be officially open for the program as linebacker Anthony Solomon appears to be entering his name into the portal, according to Rivals' transfer portal account.

Embed content not available

Appearing sparingly in 23 games over his three-year career in Ann Arbor, Solomon did not see the field much. During the 2021 season, he appeared in 7 games for the Wolverines but did not register a statistic.

Solomon split time between special teams duty, some spot-duty at linebacker and also saw time under former defensive coordinator's 'Viper' position, a safety/linebacker hybrid position.

Stick with The Maize and Blue Review for more Michigan Football coverage.

---

Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Discuss this article on our premium message boards

Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @AESchnepp, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!

Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!