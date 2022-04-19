Michigan lineman enters transfer portal

On Tuesday afternoon, former Michigan offensive and defensive lineman Jack Stewart announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Stewart was a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, and spent three seasons with the Wolverines. In his time in Ann Arbor, Stewart made a transition from the offensive line to the defensive line, in hopes of rising on the depth chart and potentially getting some playing time.

However, Stewart never saw the field in his three seasons at Michigan, and will now look to continue his athletic career at another school.

