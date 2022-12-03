Michigan got off to a hot start in the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue, but the Boilermakers fought back to claim the lead early in the second quarter. Michigan goes into halftime with a 14-13 lead over Purdue, and the Wolverines will get the ball to start the second half.

Purdue's opening drive was nothing to write home about. The Boilermakers lost 10 yards over the course of three plays, and they were forced to punt after holding the ball for just 1:56.

Michigan fired back with a quick touchdown. The Wolverines strung together a 7-play, 55-yard drive that ended when J.J. McCarthy found Colston Loveland in the end zone on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Purdue answered with a 10-play, 92-yard touchdown drive to take a 10-7 lead over Michigan. Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones was picking apart the Wolverine defense in the first half, and he was constantly finding gaps in the Michigan defense.

Jones finished the first half with seven receptions for 74 yards as Jesse Minter and the Michigan defense were left with more questions than answers. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell had a very efficient first half. He completed 16 of his 19 passes for 146 yards and a 148.8 passer rating.

McCarthy found Luke Schoonmaker in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter which gave Michigan a 14-10 lead with 7:05 to play in the first half. McCarthy was flushed out of the pocket, he rolled to his right and threw across his body to find Schoonmaker in the end zone.

Purdue answered, once again, with a 45-yard field goal to trim the Michigan lead to one point.