Michigan Long Snapper Camaron Cheeseman Picked By Washington In Sixth Round
With the No. 225 pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected former Michigan Wolverines football long snapper Camaron Cheeseman.
Cheeseman is the eighth Wolverine to be picked in this year's draft, joining defensive end Kwity Paye (first round to the Indianapolis Colts), offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (third round to the Atlanta Falcons), wideout Nico Collins (third round to the Houston Texans), cornerback Ambry Thomas (third round to the San Francisco 49ers), linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round to the New England Patriots), fullback Ben Mason (fifth round to the Baltimore Ravens) and running back Chris Evans (sixth round to the Cincinnati Bengals).
RELATED: The Baltimore Ravens Draft Ben Mason With The Final Pick Of The 5th Round
RELATED: Kwity Paye's 'Talent And Character' Made Drafting Him 'Easy' For The Colts
He became the second snapper off the board, and quickly followed former Alabama specialist Thomas Fletcher, who went at No. 222 to the Carolina Panthers. He was rated as the second-best snapper coming into the draft, ESPN's Todd McShay said on the broadcast.
"I like his quickness," McShay said. "He has fast hands. "He really never made a mistake at Michigan."
Cheeseman opted out of the 2020 campaign to focus on his draft preparation, and it appeared to pay off with him being picked Saturday.
He did not see game action during his first year in Ann Arbor in 2016, before opportunity came calling the rest of his career.
He snapped on punts, field goals and extra points in every single game (39) during his second, third and fourth years at Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook