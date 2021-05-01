With the No. 225 pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected former Michigan Wolverines football long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. Cheeseman is the eighth Wolverine to be picked in this year's draft, joining defensive end Kwity Paye (first round to the Indianapolis Colts), offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (third round to the Atlanta Falcons), wideout Nico Collins (third round to the Houston Texans), cornerback Ambry Thomas (third round to the San Francisco 49ers), linebacker Cameron McGrone (fifth round to the New England Patriots), fullback Ben Mason (fifth round to the Baltimore Ravens) and running back Chris Evans (sixth round to the Cincinnati Bengals). RELATED: The Baltimore Ravens Draft Ben Mason With The Final Pick Of The 5th Round RELATED: Kwity Paye's 'Talent And Character' Made Drafting Him 'Easy' For The Colts

Former Michigan Wolverines football long snapper Camaron Cheeseman was picked by the Washington Football Team. (AP Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIEdPISEhIPCfp4DinqFELkMuPGJyPjxicj5Db25ncmF0 dWxhdGlvbnMgQ2FtYXJvbiBDaGVlc2VtYW4gKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FtY2hlZXNlMzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGNhbWNoZWVzZTMzPC9hPiksIGEgNuKDo3RoLXJvdW5kIHNlbGVjdGlvbiBm b3IgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XYXNoaW5ndG9uTkZM P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXYXNoaW5ndG9uTkZMPC9hPiBpbiB0 aGUgMjAyMSBORkwgRHJhZnQuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1Byb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNQcm9CbHVlPC9hPiDjgL0gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMRHJhZnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxEcmFmdDwvYT4gPGJyPjIwMjEgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+IEFw cmlsIDI5IOKAkyBNYXkgMSBvbiBORkxOL0VTUE4vQUJDIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yVXFubGxTMkZtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMlVxbmxs UzJGbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVNaWNo Rm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1pY2hG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODYxMDQyNzc4NjA4ODQ2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

He became the second snapper off the board, and quickly followed former Alabama specialist Thomas Fletcher, who went at No. 222 to the Carolina Panthers. He was rated as the second-best snapper coming into the draft, ESPN's Todd McShay said on the broadcast. "I like his quickness," McShay said. "He has fast hands. "He really never made a mistake at Michigan."