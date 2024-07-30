Michigan Football's offensive line will look very different in 2024. The coaching staff is tasked with finding five new starters following six offensive linemen entering the NFL Draft after last season. Arguably as important, Michigan needs to find depth in a group that has been loaded the last three seasons.

The starting situation has some clarity. Myles Hinton, who began last season as the starting right tackle, will start at left tackle. Veteran Giovanni El-Hadi and Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe will start at the two guard spots. There are position battles at center with Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson and right tackle with Andrew Gentry and Jeff Persi.

It's not a young group, and it comes with some starting experience and familiarity with Michigan's schemes. So, while the staff must decide on eventual starters, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell shared that those seven players largely make up the depth they feel comfortable with right now.

"The depth of the offensive line is something we are cognizant of building in the spring and the summer," Campbell told media during an appearance on Tuesday.

"One guy has to step up there. Last year, we were probably 9 or 10 deep. If we can get to 8 or 9 deep well feel really good about that. Injuries are going to happen. If you look over the past couple of years, Trevor Keegan missed a bunch of games, Karsen (Barnhart) did, and Jeff Persi had to start against Rutgers. If we can continue to develop that and find another guy, I think we will be really confident."



There's a short list of names for where that depth will come from. Obviously, whoever doesn't earn the starting center or right tackle job will be first off the bench and potentially see reps in 6OL sets that Michigan runs.

At tackle Michigan has a group that includes Tristan Bounds, Connor Jones, and Evan Link. It is difficult for freshmen to break through, but Blake Frazier is hoping to build off a strong spring and Andrew Sprague is now with the team.

On the interior, Nathan Efobi had a strong spring and was pushing El-Hadi at times. Dominik Giudice is another name to watch along with incoming freshmen Luke Hamilton and Jake Guarnera. Ben Roebuck also will feature with the tackles or guards.



For Michigan, the keys are the same: development of an offensive line unit that has been the best in the nation over these three years of success. Something Campbell says hasn't changed with Moore's promotion to head coach and tight end coach Grant Newsome moving to the offensive line.

"Coming out of spring, we did develop, and coach Newsome has done a great at developing some younger guys, but we need guys to step up. That's just the reality of it."

Fall camp begins July 31, and Michigan's first game is August 31 against Fresno State.











