The four-star wide receiver out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s has official visits scheduled with Georgia and North Carolina and is in the process of mapping out his final three trips as well as a slew of unofficial visits.
“I’m still talking about things with my family,” Greene said. “I have a couple of visits in mind, but I want to make sure my family is cool with where I’m going.”
Greene is looking to release a top schools list before he hits the road and sees colleges across the country. Michigan is working hard to make sure Greene stops in Ann Arbor at some point this summer.
U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis extended an offer to Greene in April of last year. While contact fell off for several months, Gattis is once again making a push for his services.
