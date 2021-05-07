 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Looking To Get Back In Mix With Four-Star WR Andre Greene
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Looking To Get Back In Mix With Four-Star WR Andre Greene

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Andre Greene is preparing for a busy summer.

The four-star wide receiver out of Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s has official visits scheduled with Georgia and North Carolina and is in the process of mapping out his final three trips as well as a slew of unofficial visits.

“I’m still talking about things with my family,” Greene said. “I have a couple of visits in mind, but I want to make sure my family is cool with where I’m going.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Greene is looking to release a top schools list before he hits the road and sees colleges across the country. Michigan is working hard to make sure Greene stops in Ann Arbor at some point this summer.

U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis extended an offer to Greene in April of last year. While contact fell off for several months, Gattis is once again making a push for his services.

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

