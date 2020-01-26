Michigan Makes Big Impression On Four-Star OL Caleb Tiernan
Michigan hosted several top offensive line targets over the weekend, including Beverly Hills (Mich.) Country Day product Caleb Tiernan.
A four-star 2021 prospect, Tiernan is starting to garner plenty of attention on the recruiting trail and could be a player that rises up the rankings down the line.
Michigan offered Tiernan early and got him to campus on multiple occasions in the fall. This time around, the Wolverines really focused on getting to know Tiernan and his mother, who joined him for the trip.
“Overall, the visit went really well,” Tiernan said. “I was able to meet a lot of the other offensive linemen from Michigan, which was really nice. My favorite part of the whole trip was my mom getting to see everything and meet everyone.
