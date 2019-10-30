News More News
Michigan Makes Huge Impression On 2021 Texas OL Cullen Montgomery

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan hosted a number of top underclassmen targets over the weekend, including 2021 offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery.

The three-star prospect from Houston (Texas) Bellaire Episcopal made his way to Ann Arbor all the way from the Lone Star State and loved his time on campus.

Texas offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery visited Michigan over the weekend.
“My favorite part was actually the warm ups,” Montgomery said. “I got to see the offensive line up close, and they executed well. I got to see the game plan, and they shut down everything Notre Dame wanted to do. It was just great being in The Big House. The crowd was great. People can tell you how it is, but you won’t know until you visit.

“The atmosphere was great. I can definitely see myself playing there. I love Coach (Ed) Warinner and the whole program, period. I got to try on the uniforms and all that. It was a great visit overall.”

