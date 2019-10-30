“My favorite part was actually the warm ups,” Montgomery said. “I got to see the offensive line up close, and they executed well. I got to see the game plan, and they shut down everything Notre Dame wanted to do. It was just great being in The Big House. The crowd was great. People can tell you how it is, but you won’t know until you visit.

“The atmosphere was great. I can definitely see myself playing there. I love Coach (Ed) Warinner and the whole program, period. I got to try on the uniforms and all that. It was a great visit overall.”