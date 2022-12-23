Michigan football was very active in the transfer portal heading in the 2022-23 transfer window. With losses expected at key positions with many players potentially heading to the NFL, Michigan looked to the transfer portal to add depth and as always create competition. Seven players committed since the transfer window opened, and today Michigan made those seven additions official.

The University of Michigan football program announced the addition of seven players to the 2023 roster through the transfer portal. Tight end A.J. Barner, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, offensive linemen Myles Hinton, LaDarius Henderson, and Drake Nugent, edge Josaiah Stewart and quarterback Jack Tuttle will enroll at U-M ahead of the 2023 season.

Barner (three varsity letters) and Tuttle (four) come from Indiana University and both were elected team captains for the 2022 season. Barner has appeared in 30 games at tight end with nine starts, totaling 42 receptions for 361 yards with four touchdowns in his career. He's also contributed on special teams with nine career tackles. Tuttle has made five starts in 15 career appearances, amassing over 900 passing yards with five touchdown passes in his career. The two connected on a 76-yard touchdown early in the 2021 season, the longest career play for both players.

Hausmann played in all 12 games for the University of Nebraska last fall as a true freshman, making seven starts -- the first true freshman linebacker to start a game for the Huskers in the last 30 seasons. He accrued 54 tackles (36 solo) with two for loss and one sack and added a fumble recovery.

Henderson made 29 starts (19 at left guard, 10 at left tackle) in 33 appearances to earn four varsity letters during his Arizona State career. He was also elected a team captain in 2022 and started at left tackle as a true freshman. Henderson has been charged with only two sacks on his last 619 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF.

Both Hinton (three varsity letters) and Nugent (four) join U-M from Stanford. Hinton has made 16 career starts at right tackle in 23 appearances and Nugent has started 24 games at center (in 27 games played). Hinton was the team's Most Outstanding Freshman in 2020. Nugent has twice earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors from the league's coaches. Both players have started for the Cardinal since the 2021 opener.

Stewart had a record-setting two-season stretch at Coastal Carolina that saw him appear in 24 games with 17 starts mixing at defensive end and buck linebacker. He set the program record with 12.5 sacks as a freshman, three shy of the Sun Belt single-season record, and was named a freshman All-American. For his career, Stewart has made 79 tackles (39 solo) with 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.