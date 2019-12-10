Michigan hosted several top underclassmen for ‘The Game’ a couple of weeks ago, including Aaron Armitage.

The four-star defensive end out of Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy is a key target for the Wolverines next cycle. And despite the loss to rival Ohio State, Michigan was able to make a big impression.

"It was great,” Armitage said. “I loved it. When I got there, the coaches all came up to me. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh actually knew my name, which was pretty cool. He patted me on the back and asked how I was doing.”