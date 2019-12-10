Michigan Makes Strong Impression On Four-Star DL Aaron Armitage
Michigan hosted several top underclassmen for ‘The Game’ a couple of weeks ago, including Aaron Armitage.
The four-star defensive end out of Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy is a key target for the Wolverines next cycle. And despite the loss to rival Ohio State, Michigan was able to make a big impression.
"It was great,” Armitage said. “I loved it. When I got there, the coaches all came up to me. Coach (Jim) Harbaugh actually knew my name, which was pretty cool. He patted me on the back and asked how I was doing.”
Along with taking in the game day atmosphere in The Big House, Armitage also toured the campus and got a more in-depth look at the facilities and the program overall.
However, it was the Michigan coaching staff that made the biggest impression. As Armitage mentioned, he had the opportunity to interact with head coach Jim Harbaugh. He also spent some time with Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua.
