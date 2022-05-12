Michigan makes the final cut for 2023 OL Landen Hatchett, will receive OV

On top of his final list, Hatchett included that each program will receive an official visit from him.

Taking to his Twitter account on Thursday, Hatchett also included in-state program Washington, USC, Oregon and Texas A&M.

2023 three-star offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is down to his final five schools with Michigan making the final cut for the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder out of Washington.

TMBR's Zach Libby recently broke down Hatchett and where things stand for the Wolverines:

Hatchett was with Limar and company during that trip to Ann Arbor for the Washington game. Griffin said Sherrone Moore has done an excellent job of keeping in touch with Hatchett and staying close since last year. Moore has not landed an offensive lineman for this class and Hatchett could break that trend.

At 6-foot-3 and 290-plus pounds, Hatchett has a 78-inch wingspan and a 3.88 GPA. Hatchett plays center for Ferndale and should continue with that position at the next level. Either guard positions are also viable. The athleticism that Hatchett carries is shown on film when pulling. His body control, first punch, and leverage gives him dominance when driving a defensive lineman upfield.

The best part about Hatchett is his sportsmanship. He'll bring a player to the ground then lift them back up and wrap his arm around the other's helmet. Hatchett doesn't need to display a cocky attitude on the field, rather, show it through his work ethic.

