Michigan Making 2022 Rivals250 ATH Fabian Ross A Priority At Corner
Fabian Ross is starting to see his recruiting stock boom.
The 2022 Rivals250 Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman athlete is one of the more versatile prospects in the country and has the potential to play corner or wide receiver at the next level.
So it comes as no surprise that Ross saw his phone blow up earlier this fall on Sept. 1, the day college coaches were permitted reach out to prospects in the 2022 class.
“It was a crazy day,” Ross said. “I’m blessed that all of these coaches reached out to me. It was a great experience, seeing all of these schools texting me at one time.”
Ross is quickly approaching 20 offers. His scholarship list is highlighted by major programs such as Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Washington and West Virginia.
Right now, Ross is just taking everything in.
“Everything is going well,” Ross said. “I’m just training and getting ready for the season when it eventually does come. I’ve been keeping in touch with college coaches, and I feel that my recruitment is going pretty well.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news