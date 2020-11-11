 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Making 2022 Rivals250 ATH Fabian Ross A Priority At Corner
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 17:42:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Making 2022 Rivals250 ATH Fabian Ross A Priority At Corner

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Fabian Ross is starting to see his recruiting stock boom.

The 2022 Rivals250 Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman athlete is one of the more versatile prospects in the country and has the potential to play corner or wide receiver at the next level.

So it comes as no surprise that Ross saw his phone blow up earlier this fall on Sept. 1, the day college coaches were permitted reach out to prospects in the 2022 class.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“It was a crazy day,” Ross said. “I’m blessed that all of these coaches reached out to me. It was a great experience, seeing all of these schools texting me at one time.”

Ross is quickly approaching 20 offers. His scholarship list is highlighted by major programs such as Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, Washington and West Virginia.

Right now, Ross is just taking everything in.

“Everything is going well,” Ross said. “I’m just training and getting ready for the season when it eventually does come. I’ve been keeping in touch with college coaches, and I feel that my recruitment is going pretty well.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}