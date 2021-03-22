Michigan Making Big Impression On 2022 Florida LB Omar Graham
Omar Graham is one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the Southeast.
The three-star 2022 linebacker out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan holds more than 40 offers from major programs around the country, and new scholarships have poured in despite the fact that he recently released a top schools list.
Graham is now looking to make another cut soon.
“Recruiting is going well,” Graham said. “It’s kind of hectic right now. I’m looking to narrow things down soon. I would say Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Miami, Florida State, UCF, Penn State and Indiana are the schools recruiting me hard and standing out.”
Michigan dipped down into Fort Lauderdale last cycle and landed a pair of three-star prospects in Jaydon Hood and Ja’Den McBurrows. Needless to say, U-M is more than capable of pulling talent from South Florida.
While Michigan is one of Graham’s newest offers, the Wolverines are already making a strong impression on him.
