Michigan Making Big Impression On Elite 2022 ATH Michael Williams
Michael Williams is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.
The fast-rising athlete does a little bit of everything for Michigan powerhouse West Bloomfield (Mich.) but spends most of his time on the defensive side of the ball.
College coaches have talked to Williams about various spots, but he doesn’t really have a position preference at this time.
“On defense, my best position is probably defensive end,” Williams said. “I like playing defensive end a lot. I can play linebacker, too. On offense, I can play fullback or tight end. It doesn’t really matter to me.”
Williams is quickly becoming a household name on the recruiting trail. He currently has offers from Central Michigan, Maryland, Michigan and West Virginia and is attracting interest from plenty of other top programs.
