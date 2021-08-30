Michigan Making Big Impression On Rivals250 Edge Rusher Trey Wilson
Trey Wilson is a prospect on the rise.
The four-star 2023 edge rusher out of Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial made a big jump in Rivals’ updated rankings as he moved into the Top 250 nationally and is continuing to attract the attention of several major programs.
Right now, Wilson is taking it all in as he gears up for Sept. 1, the date college coaches can directly make contact with high school juniors.
“I’m taking recruiting easy right now,” Wilson said. “I’m sitting back and waiting until September 1. That’s when things will really kick off. I can’t wait to see which schools are going to reach out. Right now, I’m weighing my options, and everything is wide open.”
While Wilson, who is ranked as the No. 14 weak-side defensive end and No. 212 prospect overall nationally, likes to keep things close to the vest, he admitted that Michigan is a school standing out to him early on.
The Wolverines hosted him for an unofficial visit this summer and have made him one of their top overall priorities for next cycle.
