Walker has not had an opportunity to speak to Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua, but he has had some positive conversations with defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Brown extended the offer and was on the line with him a few weeks ago.

“I had a good conversation with Don Brown,” Walker said. “He just told me that he wants to get me down there for some visits. I like him. He has his own personality. He doesn’t just talk about football. He talks about personal life. He wants to see you as a person.”