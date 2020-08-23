Michigan Making Huge Impression On Mammoth 300-Pound DT Deone Walker
Deone Walker is starting to generate more interest on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2022 defensive tackle out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech added an offer from Michigan earlier this offseason and recently nabbed a scholarship from Pitt. More programs are starting to take notice as well.
“I recently got an offer from Pitt,” Walker said. “I’ve been talking a lot to Iowa. I’m just sitting back and chilling on recruiting. I’ve been talking to coaches and seeing who’s good on me and who’s not.”
Walker has not had an opportunity to speak to Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua, but he has had some positive conversations with defensive coordinator Don Brown.
Brown extended the offer and was on the line with him a few weeks ago.
“I had a good conversation with Don Brown,” Walker said. “He just told me that he wants to get me down there for some visits. I like him. He has his own personality. He doesn’t just talk about football. He talks about personal life. He wants to see you as a person.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news