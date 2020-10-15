 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Making Impression On Rising 2022 DT Nick James
football

Michigan Making Impression On Rising 2022 DT Nick James

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Nick James is starting to garner plenty of attention on the recruiting trail.

And that should come as no surprise. After all, the three-star 2022 defensive tackle has shined on a national stage with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this season.

James had another strong performance over the weekend when he made several stops in IMG’s blowout win over Texas powerhouse Duncanville.

“We prepared really well,” James said. “We prepare better than any team in the country, really. It’s a mindset. We came down here, took care of business and played like a team. This is what the outcome was.”

James is quickly approaching 20 offers and has scholarships in hand from Auburn, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and others.

Right now, James is just trying to let the process play out.

