Michigan Making Move With Kentucky DB Commit Andre Stewart
Andre Stewart didn’t waste much time making a decision.
The three-star 2022 cornerback out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb committed to Kentucky back in March and seemed happy with his pick. However, Stewart has continued to hear from other top programs.
With some intriguing options on the table, Stewart is now looking to make some visits in the fall.
“A couple of schools are still on me like Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan and Florida,” Stewart said. “I’m still committed to Kentucky right now, but I’m going to make some visits and look at things.”
Michigan is looking to add another cornerback this recruiting cycle and has been making its push for Stewart. And it’s safe to say the Wolverines have his attention.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news