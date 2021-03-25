Jeremy Patton may play at tiny Tenaha (Texas) High in East Texas, but there is no doubt he’s a major talent.

The three-star linebacker should see his ranking go up soon as several college coaches across the country have become enamored with his skillset. Patton is now a wanted man and holds close to 20 offers.

“Recruiting is going pretty good,” Patton said. “You can get unlimited calls all the time (laughs). I’m starting to narrow things down a little bit. Some of the schools standing out right now are Baylor, Tennessee, Michigan, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, TCU and SMU.”