Michigan Making Move With Texas LB Jeremy Patton
Jeremy Patton may play at tiny Tenaha (Texas) High in East Texas, but there is no doubt he’s a major talent.
The three-star linebacker should see his ranking go up soon as several college coaches across the country have become enamored with his skillset. Patton is now a wanted man and holds close to 20 offers.
“Recruiting is going pretty good,” Patton said. “You can get unlimited calls all the time (laughs). I’m starting to narrow things down a little bit. Some of the schools standing out right now are Baylor, Tennessee, Michigan, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, TCU and SMU.”
Big 12 powers Oklahoma and Texas also jumped in the mix recently and will start to make their push soon. But Patton is far from a lock to stay close home.
A high academic kid that wants to broaden his horizons, Patton has no issue exploring options in Big Ten country. And he was thrilled when Michigan extended a scholarship last month.
