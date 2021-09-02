Michigan Making Rivals100 LB Siale Esera Feel Like Family
Siale Esera has already established himself as one of the top recruits in the country.
The 2023 Rivals100 linebacker out of Provo (Utah) Timpview has offers from several major programs, including Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, USC, Utah and Washington State.
Right now, Esera is enjoying the process and mapping out fall game visits.
“Recruiting has been a blast,” Esera said. “It’s been amazing. I definitely want to get out to a Stanford game and a Michigan game. I might do some east coast games. I’m still trying to schedule everything right now.”
Michigan jumped in the mix before Esera, who is ranked as the No. 33 overall prospect nationally, really started to garner national attention — thanks in large part to his family tie to U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua.
