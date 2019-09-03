News More News
Michigan Making Rivals250 OL Raheem Anderson A Top Priority

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech, one of the highest ranked teams in the state of Michigan, dropped its opener to Chicago (Ill.) Phillips over the weekend at the Xenith Prep Classic.

While the offense struggled as a whole, four-star 2021 center Raheem Anderson was a bright spot. He bullied opposing defensive linemen in the trenches and showed off his high football IQ by helping his teammates make adjustments.

“I’ve really gotten accustomed to playing center,” Anderson said. “I started off playing guard and tackle but moved to center to help my team. I really enjoy playing it now.”

