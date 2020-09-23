Michigan Making Big Impression On 2022 Rivals250 LB Joshua Burnham
Joshua Burnham did it all on Friday night.
The 2022 Rivals250 linebacker scored six total touchdowns while playing quarterback and wide receiver and led a strong defensive effort at his usual linebacker spot in Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s blowout win over rival Traverse City (Mich.) West.
With the state of Michigan originally cancelling the season then changing course, Burnham was just happy to be back out there with his teammates.
“There is nothing better,” Burnham said. “I’m feeling great. We all are. We’re all just super stoked. We were all just hoping for a season. Hearing we were going to have this game, we were all ecstatic. Once the clock started, things clicked. It was a lot of fun. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I’m just here to help the team.”
While the season is top of mind, things haven’t slowed down much on the recruiting trail.
Burnham has double digit offers from schools across the country, and his phone was buzzing with calls and texts from college coaches on Sept. 1, the first day programs were allowed to reach out to rising juniors.
