 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Making Strong Impression On 2022 Rivals250 LB Joshua Burnham
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-23 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Making Big Impression On 2022 Rivals250 LB Joshua Burnham

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Joshua Burnham did it all on Friday night.

The 2022 Rivals250 linebacker scored six total touchdowns while playing quarterback and wide receiver and led a strong defensive effort at his usual linebacker spot in Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s blowout win over rival Traverse City (Mich.) West.

With the state of Michigan originally cancelling the season then changing course, Burnham was just happy to be back out there with his teammates.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“There is nothing better,” Burnham said. “I’m feeling great. We all are. We’re all just super stoked. We were all just hoping for a season. Hearing we were going to have this game, we were all ecstatic. Once the clock started, things clicked. It was a lot of fun. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I’m just here to help the team.”

While the season is top of mind, things haven’t slowed down much on the recruiting trail.

Burnham has double digit offers from schools across the country, and his phone was buzzing with calls and texts from college coaches on Sept. 1, the first day programs were allowed to reach out to rising juniors.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}