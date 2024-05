Saturday night, Michigan's Men's Lacrosse won a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament in a 16-4 win over Penn State. The win earns the Wolverines an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The game was delayed nearly an hour at the start, but when the game began Michigan showed no layover, scoring the fastest goal in Big Ten Tournament history.

Michigan jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. Holding Penn State scoreless at one point for 35 minutes.

Michael Boehm scored Michigan's first goal and first four points. He was named the tournament's most outstanding player for a second consecutive season.

Ryan Cohen had seven assists in the game, setting a Michigan and Big Ten Tournament record.

Justin Tiernan scored five goals in the contest, scoring on only ten shot attempts.

Michigan's placement and the rest of the field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced Sunday night at 930pm on ESPNU.