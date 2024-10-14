Michigan-Michigan State set for prime time at the Big House

On Monday afternoon, the Michigan football program announced that its annual rivalry matchup with the Michigan State Spartans is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan will be coming off an away game against No. 22 Illinois, while the Spartans will head to Ann Arbor following a home night game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It will be the second home night game of the season for Michigan, with the Wolverines having already won a 30-10 contest against Fresno State on Aug. 31. Michigan leads the all-time series 73-38-5. The Wolverines are 51-23-3 at Michigan Stadium against the Spartans all-time.