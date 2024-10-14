Advertisement

Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming

Preview of Michigan Football's second half, Michigan Hockey's start, and Michigan Basketball's upcoming season.

Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point

INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola

WATCH: Mike Sainristil secures first interception of NFL career

Recap: Michigan Hockey settles for series split with Arizona State

Published Oct 14, 2024
Michigan-Michigan State set for prime time at the Big House
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

On Monday afternoon, the Michigan football program announced that its annual rivalry matchup with the Michigan State Spartans is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan will be coming off an away game against No. 22 Illinois, while the Spartans will head to Ann Arbor following a home night game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

It will be the second home night game of the season for Michigan, with the Wolverines having already won a 30-10 contest against Fresno State on Aug. 31. Michigan leads the all-time series 73-38-5. The Wolverines are 51-23-3 at Michigan Stadium against the Spartans all-time.

