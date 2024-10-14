Michigan-Michigan State set for prime time at the Big House

in other news
Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming
Preview of Michigan Football's second half, Michigan Hockey's start, and Michigan Basketball's upcoming season.
Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point
Three players who have exceeded expectations at the halfway point of the season.
INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola
Rivals' Greg Smith gives his thoughts on the Andrew Babalola recruitment.
WATCH: Mike Sainristil secures first interception of NFL career
Former Michigan DB Mike Sainristil secures the first interception of his career against the Baltimore Ravens.
Recap: Michigan Hockey settles for series split with Arizona State
Recapping Michigan Hockey's series with Arizona State.
in other news
Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming
Preview of Michigan Football's second half, Michigan Hockey's start, and Michigan Basketball's upcoming season.
Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point
Three players who have exceeded expectations at the halfway point of the season.
INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola
Rivals' Greg Smith gives his thoughts on the Andrew Babalola recruitment.
On Monday afternoon, the Michigan football program announced that its annual rivalry matchup with the Michigan State Spartans is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 26 and will air on the Big Ten Network.
Michigan will be coming off an away game against No. 22 Illinois, while the Spartans will head to Ann Arbor following a home night game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
It will be the second home night game of the season for Michigan, with the Wolverines having already won a 30-10 contest against Fresno State on Aug. 31. Michigan leads the all-time series 73-38-5. The Wolverines are 51-23-3 at Michigan Stadium against the Spartans all-time.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram