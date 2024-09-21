Michigan-Minnesota set for noon kickoff on FOX

Following the 27-24 Big Ten-opening victory against USC, Michigan will host Minnesota in the 106th rivalry meeting between the two programs. On Saturday night, the game time and television information for the battle for the Little Brown Jug was announced.

Michigan will officially host Minnesota at the Big House at noon EST on FOX next Saturday, Sept. 28.

Minnesota, led by head coach P.J. Fleck, is currently 2-2 on the season with two shutout wins over Rhode Island and Nevada. Its first loss came in the season opener against North Carolina by a score of 19-17, and it was most recently beaten by Iowa, 31-14.

The Wolverines bludgeoned the Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium last season, 52-10. But, both teams have undergone significant turnover since last year's blowout.

Minnesota brought in FCS transfer quarterback Max Brosmer, and it is led by a two-headed running back room of Darius Taylor and Marcus Major.

Michigan leads the all-time series over the Golden Gophers, 77-25-3.