Chace Biddle is one of the most sought after recruits in the Lone Star State.

The Rivals250 safety from Garland (Texas) High holds double digit offers and is being pursued heavily by some well-established programs.

“Recruiting is going great,” Biddle said. “It’s nowhere near over it. I’m going to stick it out and keep moving. I’ll probably make my decision in the summer before school starts. Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU and SMU are the schools recruiting me the hardest.”