Michigan, Mo Linguist Making Huge Impression On Rivals250 DB Chace Biddle
Chace Biddle is one of the most sought after recruits in the Lone Star State.
The Rivals250 safety from Garland (Texas) High holds double digit offers and is being pursued heavily by some well-established programs.
“Recruiting is going great,” Biddle said. “It’s nowhere near over it. I’m going to stick it out and keep moving. I’ll probably make my decision in the summer before school starts. Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU and SMU are the schools recruiting me the hardest.”
Michigan, of course, is the outlier of that group.
The Wolverines recently jumped in the mix with an offer, and new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist is making Biddle a top priority this cycle.
“Michigan is already giving me a family vibe, and I just got that offer,” Biddle said. “The offer actually caught me by surprise. I was actually asleep (laughs). Coach Mo called me, and we were on the phone for 22 minutes. The conversation was unbelievable.”
