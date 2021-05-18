 TheWolverine - Michigan Monitoring 2022 Colorado OL Kaden Weatherby
Michigan Monitoring 2022 Colorado OL Kaden Weatherby

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Kaden Weatherby is really starting to hone in on his recruitment.

The three-star 2022 offensive tackle out of Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest is in the midst of lining up June official visits as he hopes to have a decision made before the end of summer.

“I have my schools pretty much cut down,” Weatherby said. “Right now, I’m really looking at Kansas State and Texas Tech. There are a few outside of that range that I might look at. As of right now, I have officials set with Kansas State and Texas Tech. I might do one with Michigan, but I’m not sure yet.”

Michigan was once the outright leader for Weatherby. In fact, the Wolverines looked poised to earn a commitment from the Colorado prospect back in January.

However, Michigan had an eventful offseason that saw a number of changes, including the departure of offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who was eventually replaced by tight ends coach Sherrone Moore.

