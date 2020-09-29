Michigan Monitoring Rising 2022 Chicagoland QB Kaden Cobb
There is no high school football in Illinois this fall.
With a lack of game film, some Chicago-area prospects are still flying under-the-radar. However, rising 2022 Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick quarterback Kaden Cobb is still hearing from schools on a regular basis and is taking unprecedented times in stride.
“It’s been tough, but we’re still getting in the work we need to get as a team,” Cobb said. “With recruiting, I picked up a few early offers. It’s been good. I’m just trying to stay active in the recruiting and football world.”
Cobb is quickly approaching double digit offers and has scholarships in hand from schools like Boston College, Missouri, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
Michigan already has its 2021 quarterback commit in JJ McCarthy, which means position coach Ben McDaniels can focus on next cycle. And Cobb is a prospect McDaniels is keeping a close eye on.
“I’ve been talking to Coach McDaniels for the past year,” Cobb said. “I went to a camp there last year. It’s been good. We’ve built a good relationship. Coach McDaniels has been a great resource for all types of things not just football. It feels like a connection. He’s someone I could see myself playing for.”
