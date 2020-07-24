Michigan Monitoring Rising 2022 In-State Athlete Christion Stokes
Christion Stokes is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest.
The rising 2022 athlete from Detroit (Mich.) Harper Woods has the potential to play running back, safety or linebacker at the next level and holds double digit offers.
“My recruiting process is still open,” Stokes said. “I’m still looking at a lot of schools. I’m looking to take my visits after the dead period. I’m mostly getting recruited as a defensive back, but I don’t mind getting recruited at running back either. Right now, Penn State, Iowa, Cincinnati and Michigan State are some of the schools standing out.”
Michigan has not offered Stokes at this time, but the Wolverines are closely evaluating the in-state product.
In fact, Stokes has had the opportunity to converse with Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown.
