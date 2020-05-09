Michigan Moves Back Into Top 10 In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved back into the Top 10.
The Wolverines moved past Minnesota, Miami, USC, Iowa and Notre Dame and now sits at No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker Tyler McLaurin.
McLaurin committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas Tech and others.
McLaurin visited Michigan just before the dead period and recently became a priority on the linebacker board.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and area recruiter Sherrone Moore both kept in close contact with McLaurin and earned his commitment earlier than expected. McLaurin was originally supposed to announce in July.
Michigan now has 12 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
McLaurin joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight endLouis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive linemanRaheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive linemanGreg Crippen, three-star linebackerCasey Phinney, All-American specialistTommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Markus Allen and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 1, 282. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Clemson and Florida.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Iowa
4. Minnesota
5. Penn State
6. Wisconsin
7. Maryland
8. Rutgers
9. Michigan State
10. Northwestern
11. Nebraska
12. Purdue
13. Indiana
14. Illinois
Michigan is about 100 points behind Florida, so the Wolverines will need to add elite talent to continue moving up the rankings.
The commitment of McLaurin awarded Michigan 90 points. McLaurin is rated as a 5.7 recruit and is ranked as the No. 27 outside linebacker in the country.
McLaurin is the second linebacker in Michigan's 2021 class.
