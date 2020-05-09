Michigan has moved back into the Top 10. The Wolverines moved past Minnesota, Miami, USC, Iowa and Notre Dame and now sits at No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker Tyler McLaurin. McLaurin committed to Michigan over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Texas Tech and others.

Michigan has a Top 5 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Brandon Brown)