Michigan has moved back into the Top 5. The Wolverines leaped Tennessee and once again sit at No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen. Allen committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan State, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

Michigan has a Top 5 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Brandon Brown)