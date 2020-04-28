Michigan Moves Back Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved back into the Top 5.
The Wolverines leaped Tennessee and once again sit at No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver Markus Allen.
Allen committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan State, Purdue, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.
Allen was a top priority for the Wolverines at wide receiver this cycle. While he has never visited Michigan, Allen felt comfortable enough to pull the trigger.
Michigan offensive coordinatorJosh Gattis played a huge role in getting Allen onboard sooner than expected. He had set a commitment date of May 8.
Michigan now has 11 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Allen joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight endLouis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive linemanRaheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive linemanGreg Crippen, three-star linebackerCasey Phinney, All-American specialistTommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 1,192. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Clemson.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Iowa
4. Minnesota
5. Wisconsin
6. Penn State
7. Rutgers
8. Maryland
9. Michigan State
10. Nebraska
11. Purdue
12. Indiana
13. Northwestern
14. Illinois
Michigan is about 100 points behind Clemson, so the Wolverines will need to add elite talent to continue moving up the rankings.
The commitment of Allen awarded Michigan 90 points. Allen is rated as a 5.7 recruit but is not ranked at this time.
Allen is the first wide receiver commit in the 2021 class.
