Michigan Moves Back Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved back into the Top 5.
The Wolverines moved past LSU, Florida and North Carolina and now sit at No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from four-star Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson.
Colson committed to Michigan over fellow finalists LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.
Colson earned an offer from Michigan at a summer camp last year and returned for an unofficial visit in November when U-M played host to rival Ohio State.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary both made Colson feel like a priority throughout this calendar year and were able to win him over after facing a late push from Tennessee.
Michigan now has 14 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Colson joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Markus Allen, three-star safety Rod Moore, three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 1,522. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Clemson and USC.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Iowa
4. Minnesota
5. Rutgers
6. Penn State
7. Maryland
8. Wisconsin
9. Michigan State
10. Nebraska
11. Northwestern
13. Indiana
14. Illinois
Michigan is a little more than 100 points behind USC, so the Wolverines will need to add elite talent to continue moving up the rankings.
The commitment of Colson awarded Michigan 156 points. Colson is rated as a 5.9 recruit and is ranked as the No. 83 overall prospect in the country.
Colson is the third linebacker in Michigan's 2021 class.
