Michigan has moved back into the Top 5. The Wolverines moved past LSU, Florida and North Carolina and now sit at No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from four-star Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood linebacker Junior Colson. Colson committed to Michigan over fellow finalists LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

Michigan has a Top 5 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Brandon Brown)