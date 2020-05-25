Michigan has moved back into the Top 5. The Wolverines moved past Florida and now sit at No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood. Hood committed to Michigan over offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.

Michigan has a Top 5 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Brandon Brown)

