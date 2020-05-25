Michigan Moves Back Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved back into the Top 5.
The Wolverines moved past Florida and now sit at No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood.
Hood committed to Michigan over offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.
Hood has never visited Michigan but felt like the time was right to end his process and make a commitment.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary both made Hood feel like a priority throughout the dead period, and pitched him on scheme fit as well as U-M's elite education.
Michigan now has 15 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Hood joins Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Markus Allen, three-star safety Rod Moore, three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 1,612. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Clemson and USC.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Minnesota
4. Iowa
5. Rutgers
6. Penn State
7. Maryland
8. Wisconsin
9. Michigan State
10. Nebraska
11. Northwestern
12. Purdue
13. Indiana
14. Illinois
Michigan is just 27 points behind USC, so the Wolverines are in a strong position to continue to rise up the rankings.
The commitment of Hood awarded Michigan 90 points. Hood is rated as a 5.7 recruit and is ranked as the No. 35 athlete in the country.
Hood is the fourth linebacker in Michigan's 2021 class.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook