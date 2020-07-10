Michigan has moved back into the Top 5. The Wolverines raced past Oregon and now sit at No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver Xavier Worthy on Friday afternoon. Worthy committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and several other major programs.

Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 5 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Lon Horwedel)

