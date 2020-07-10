Michigan Moves Back Into Top 5 In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved back into the Top 5.
The Wolverines raced past Oregon and now sit at No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Fresno (Calif.) Central wide receiver Xavier Worthy on Friday afternoon.
Worthy committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and several other major programs.
Worthy is not ranked very high, but he has been one of Michigan's top overall targets since the spring. The Wolverines offered relatively early and pushed extremely hard throughout the dead period.
Worthy was supposed to make a decision last month, and the pick was set to be Oregon. However, Michigan regained control of his recruitment and ultimately landed his commitment.
Michigan now has 20 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Worthy joins Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, Rivals250 defensive end Quintin Somerville, Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon, four-star defensive end Kechaun Bennett, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Markus Allen, three-star safety Rod Moore, three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, three-star linebackers Tyler McLaurin and Jaydon Hood and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 2,102. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Ohio State and USC.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Iowa
4. Wisconsin
5. Rutgers
6. Minnesota
7. Penn State
8. Maryland
9. Nebraska
10. Northwestern
11. Michigan State
12. Indiana
13. Illinois
14. Purdue
Michigan is fewer than 100 points behind Florida and USC in the overall rankings, which means a Top 3 class is within striking distance.
The commitment of Worthy awarded Michigan 75 points.
At 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Worthy is ranked as the No. 47 overall prospect in the state of California, per Rivals.com.
Worthy is the third wide receiver commit in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.
