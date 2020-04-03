Michigan has zoomed into the Top 10. The Wolverines jumped up three spots to No. 9 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing commitments from three-star Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough linebacker Casey Phinney and All-American Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's kicker/punter Tommy Doman. Phinney picked Michigan over offers from Boston College and UMass, while Doman sided with the Wolverines over offers from Air Force Army, Colorado State, Washington State and others.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has put together a Top 10 recruiting class (Brandon Brown)

Phinney had never visited Michigan, but he got a virtual tour this week and felt comfortable with defensive coordinator Don Brown, who has strong New England ties. Doman is considered one of the best kickers and punters in the country and hopped onboard after getting an opportunity to play big-time football close to home. Michigan now has seven commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. Phinney and Doman join Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen Rivals250 offensive linemanGreg Crippen and rising defensive lineman Dominick Giudice.