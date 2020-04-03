Michigan Moves Into Top 10 In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has zoomed into the Top 10.
The Wolverines jumped up three spots to No. 9 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing commitments from three-star Dedham (Mass.) Noble & Greenough linebacker Casey Phinney and All-American Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's kicker/punter Tommy Doman.
Phinney picked Michigan over offers from Boston College and UMass, while Doman sided with the Wolverines over offers from Air Force Army, Colorado State, Washington State and others.
Phinney had never visited Michigan, but he got a virtual tour this week and felt comfortable with defensive coordinator Don Brown, who has strong New England ties.
Doman is considered one of the best kickers and punters in the country and hopped onboard after getting an opportunity to play big-time football close to home.
Michigan now has seven commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. Phinney and Doman join Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen Rivals250 offensive linemanGreg Crippen and rising defensive lineman Dominick Giudice.
Michigan moved past Iowa, Rutgers and Maryland and now has a total score of 762. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Notre Dame and Texas.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Wisconsin
3. Michigan
4. Maryland
5. Rutgers
6. Iowa
7. Nebraska
8. Minnesota
9. Penn State
10. Purdue
11. Indiana
12. Northwestern
13. Illinois
14. Michigan State
Michigan is within striking distance of Texas and Wisconsin. Both are ahead of Michigan by fewer than 100 points.
The commitments of Doman and Phinney awarded Michigan 60 points. Doman is unranked at this time.
Doman is the only specialist committed, while Phinney is the only linebacker committed at this time.
