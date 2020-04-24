Michigan has moved into the Top 5. The Wolverines soared up to No. 5 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon. McBurrows committed to Michigan over offers from Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, West Virginia and others.

Michigan has a Top 5 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Brandon Brown)

McBurrows was a top priority for the Wolverines at cornerback this cycle. While he has never visited Michigan, McBurrows felt comfortable enough to pull the trigger. Michigan cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who recruits the state of Florida, played big roles in getting McBurrows onboard sooner than expected. Michigan now has 10 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class. McBurrows joins Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight endLouis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive linemanRaheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive linemanGreg Crippen, three-star linebackerCasey Phinney, All-American specialistTommy Doman and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.