Michigan Moves Moves Into Top 15 In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan football moved up in the 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of three-star Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy linebacker Deuce Spurlock.
The 6-2, 210-pounder chose the Maize and Blue over offers from Auburn, Boston College, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others. He has a strong relationship with Wolverines' defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebackers coach George Helow and Director of Recruiting Aashon Larkins, all of which helped seal the deal in his recruitment.
Michigan ranked 16th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings entering the day, but was able to surge up one spot after adding Spurlock to the fold, passing Arkansas. A 5.5 three-star recruit, Spurlock gave the Maize and Blue 60 points and brings their total up to 1,599.
The Wolverines are just 11 points behind No. 14 Michigan State (1,610) and within striking distance of No. 13 Oklahoma (1,636) and No. 12 North Carolina (1,675).
The 17th member of the Wolverines' 2022 class, Spurlock joins Grosse Point (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, La Grange Park (Ill.) four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris, Tampa (Fla.) Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star cornerback Myles Pollard, Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio, Germantown (Tenn.) High four-star defensive back Kody Jones, Monument (Colo.), Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail three-star outside linebacker Micah Pollard, Palmer Ridge three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond three-star running back CJ Stokes, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein, Apple Valley (Calif.) High three-star quarterback Jayden Denegal, Lawandale (Calif.), Leuzinger three-star defensive end Kevonte Henry, three-star Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffe offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti, Gooding (Idaho) High three-star tight end Colston Loveland, Anaheim (Calif.) Servite three-star defensive tackle Mason Graham and Belleville (Mich.) High two-star linebacker Aaron Alexander.
Michigan is the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team in the national rankings, trailing only No. 2 Penn State, No. 7 Ohio State and No. 14 Michigan State.
2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
1. Penn State (2)
2. Ohio State (7)
3. Michigan State (14)
4. Michigan (15)
5. Indiana (29)
6. Rutgers (30)
7. Purdue (35)
8. Northwestern (38)
9. Illinois (40)
10. Minnesota (50)
11. Wisconsin (52)
12. Iowa (60)
13. Maryland (64)
14. Nebraska (79)
