Michigan Moves Moves Into Top 15 In National Recruiting Rankings

Michigan football moved up in the 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of three-star Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy linebacker Deuce Spurlock. The 6-2, 210-pounder chose the Maize and Blue over offers from Auburn, Boston College, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others. He has a strong relationship with Wolverines' defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebackers coach George Helow and Director of Recruiting Aashon Larkins, all of which helped seal the deal in his recruitment.

Michigan ranked 16th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings entering the day, but was able to surge up one spot after adding Spurlock to the fold, passing Arkansas. A 5.5 three-star recruit, Spurlock gave the Maize and Blue 60 points and brings their total up to 1,599. The Wolverines are just 11 points behind No. 14 Michigan State (1,610) and within striking distance of No. 13 Oklahoma (1,636) and No. 12 North Carolina (1,675).

2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings