Michigan is now the #2 ranked team in the College Football Playoff after a third straight win over Ohio State. Michigan was unable to overtake Georgia for the top spot. Michigan will play #16 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Buckeyes landed at #6 and will need a lot of help to try and back into the playoff again.

#3 Washington and #5 Oregon will play for the Pac 12 Championship and a spot in the playoff.

Below is the full top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Louisville

15. Arizona

16. Iowa

17. Notre Dame

18. Oklahoma State

19. NC State

20. Oregon State

21. Tennessee

22. Tulane

23. Clemson

24. Liberty

25. Kansas State