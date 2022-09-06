The USA Today Coaches Poll has been released and Michigan is up one spot, now ranked #5 in the country.

Alabama remains the #1 ranked team in the country with 57 first-place votes.

Georgia and Ohio State swapped places, with the Bulldogs now #2 and getting 6 first-place votes. Ohio State drops to #3 but still has 2 first-place votes.

In front of Michigan at #4 is Clemson.

The next highest ranked Big Ten team is the Michigan State Spartans at #11, up three spots.

The first Big Ten West team is Wisconsin in at #18.

Penn State's close win over Purdue was not enough to get them into the top 25, as they are 27th as others receiving votes. Iowa, Minnesota, and Northwestern also received votes.