Michigan Moves Up In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved up the rankings.
The Wolverines raced past LSU and USC now sit at No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Austin (Texas) Del Valle running back Tavierre Dunlap on Saturday night.
Dunlap committed to Michigan over fellow finalist Oklahoma State. He also held offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Notre Dame, TCU, USC, Utah and several others.
Dunlap's status was a bit unclear earlier this cycle as all eyes were — and still are — on Rivals100 target Donovan Edwards. However, Michigan is now hopeful to land two backs and made a strong run at Dunlap.
A Chicago native, Dunlap still has family in the Midwest, so distance did not play a role in his decision. Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh offered in the spring and built a strong relationship with him throughout the process. And he ultimately sealed the deal.
Michigan now has 21 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Dunlap joins Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, Rivals250 defensive end Quintin Somerville, Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon, four-star defensive end Kechaun Bennett, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony, Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy, three-star safety Rod Moore, four-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, three-star linebackers Tyler McLaurin and Jaydon Hood and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 2,273. The commitment of Dunlap awarded Michigan 90 points.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Wisconsin
4. Nebraska
5. Iowa
6. Rutgers
7. Maryland
8. Minnesota
9. Penn State
10. Northwestern
11. Indiana
12. Michigan State
13. Illinois
14. Purdue
Michigan is fewer than 100 points behind No. 5 Tennessee in the overall rankings, which means a Top 5 class is within striking distance.
At 6-foot, 195 pounds, Dunlap is ranked as the No.27 running back n the country and No. 51 overall prospect in the state of Texas, per Rivals.com.
Dunlap is the first running back commit in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.
