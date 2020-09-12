Michigan has moved up the rankings. The Wolverines raced past LSU and USC now sit at No. 6 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from three-star Austin (Texas) Del Valle running back Tavierre Dunlap on Saturday night. Dunlap committed to Michigan over fellow finalist Oklahoma State. He also held offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Notre Dame, TCU, USC, Utah and several others.

Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 10 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Lon Horwedel)

