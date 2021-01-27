Michigan Moves Up In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved up the rankings.
The Wolverines raced past Miami now sit at No. 11 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from Rivals250 Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep defensive lineman George Rooks.
Rooks committed to Michigan over fellow finalists Boston College and Penn State. He also held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and others.
Michigan initially led for Rooks back in early summer. However, momentum in his recruitment drastically shifted throughout the cycle as both Boston College and Penn State both gained leads at different points in the process.
However, familiarity sealed the deal. Michigan extended Jim Harbaugh and resigned lead recruiters Shaun Nua and Sherron Moore. On top of that, Rooks had visited Michigan more than any other program.
Michigan now has 21 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Rooks joins Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards, Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, Rivals250 wide receiver Cristian Dixon, four-star defensive end Kechaun Bennett, All-American specialist Tommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony, Rivals250 linebacker Jaydon Hood, Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Rivals250 linebacker Jthree-star safety Rod Moore, four-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin, and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 2,354. The commitment of Dunlap awarded Michigan 112 points.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Wisconsin
4. Nebraska
5. Maryland
6. Iowa
7. Penn State
8. Michigan State
9. Rutgers
10. Minnesota
11. Northwestern
12. Indiana
13. Illinois
14. Purdue
Michigan is fewer than 15 points behind No. 10 Florida in the overall rankings, which means a Top 10 class is within striking distance.
At 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, Rooks is ranked as the No. 14 strong-side defensive end and No. 227 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals.com.
Rooks is the fourth defensive line commit in Michigan's 2021 recruiting class.
