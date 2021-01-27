Michigan has moved up the rankings. The Wolverines raced past Miami now sit at No. 11 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from Rivals250 Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep defensive lineman George Rooks. Rooks committed to Michigan over fellow finalists Boston College and Penn State. He also held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and others.

