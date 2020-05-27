Michigan has moved up in the national recruiting rankings. The Wolverines raced past USC and now sit at No. 4 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from four-star Suffield (Conn.) Academy defensive end KeChaun Bennett on Wednesday night. Bennett committed to Michigan over offers from Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 5 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (Brandon Brown)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!