Michigan Moves Up In National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan has moved up in the national recruiting rankings.
The Wolverines raced past USC and now sit at No. 4 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from four-star Suffield (Conn.) Academy defensive end KeChaun Bennett on Wednesday night.
Bennett committed to Michigan over offers from Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
Bennett was always high on Michigan, but it was unclear exactly where he sat on the board throughout the dead period.
However, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and company made a strong push for him recently and were able to secure his commitment.
Michigan now has 16 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Bennett joins Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson, Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi, Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen, Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen, three-star linebacker Casey Phinney, All-American specialist Tommy Doman, three-star cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows, three-star wide receiver Markus Allen, three-star safety Rod Moore, three-star linebackers Tyler McLaurin and Jaydon Hood and rising defensive linemen TJ Guy and Dominick Giudice.
Michigan now has a total score of 1,1717. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except Clemson and USC.
Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings:
1. Ohio State
2. Michigan
3. Minnesota
4. Iowa
5. Rutgers
6. Penn State
7. Maryland
8. Wisconsin
9. Michigan State
10. Nebraska
11. Northwestern
12. Purdue
13. Indiana
14. Illinois
Michigan is a little more than 100 points behind Clemson, so the Wolverines will need to continue to land top talent.
The commitment of Bennett awarded Michigan 105 points.
Bennett is ranked as the No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the country and No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Connecticut, per Rivals.com.
Bennett is the third defensive line commit this cycle.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook